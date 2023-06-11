Unicorn Singers are very much enjoying preparations for the approaching concert of music by William Byrd at Our Lady and St Michael’s Church, Abergavenny on Saturday,June 17, alongside a professional viol consort.
In the 400th anniversary of Byrd’s death they hope audiences will be keen to make the most of this opportunity to relax amidst his sublime sounds!
The choirs conductor Steve Marshall writes: “This will be a celebration of the 400th anniversary of William Byrd’s death with a flight through the composer’s vast and varied output–everything from Songs and Sonnets to Motets, Anthems and Canticles”
“This biographical panorama sweeps us through Byrd’s stylistic development with pieces from all his major publications. Here is music that vividly captures the spirit of the Elizabethan golden age, from the persecuted outpourings of his Latin motets to the joyous exuberance of his English Anthems and Songs...
Once described as Music’s Phoenix, William Byrd is one of Britain’s greatest composers and, through this concert, is destined to rise again! “
“We hope you enjoy the flight!"