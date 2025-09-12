The Crickhowell Choral Society is awarding scholarships to young singers who wish to further their musical talents.
“Our scheme has been running successfully now for over a decade”, writes conductor Steve Marshall.
By being part of this ambitious choir, students also gain experience of a variety of repertoire, improve their sight-reading, and greatly enhance their musicianship.
The Society has a few scholarships left to give out for the coming year and is keen to hear from any interested students.
Any applicants must be 14 or over and should contact the conductor on 07948 157161 for further details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.