Amy Rosenthal’s new play The Party Girls, telling the story of the celebrated and scandalous Mitfords sisters heads for the Malvern Festival Theatre later this month
The razor-sharp play tells the story of the sisters whose lives were a mix of aristocratic elegance and wild controversy. From the glamorous socialite Nancy, whose novels include The Pursuit of Love, to the scandalous Diana, who married the fascist Oswald Mosely, they were the epitome of fame, fortune, and drama.
The play tells their story from the perspective of Jessica - the rebel of the family who trading her upper-class life for activism and a career as a fearless journalist.
The Party Girls arrives at Malvern Festival theatre next Tuesday and runs until Saturday
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.