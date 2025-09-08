Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre is set to host a stellar season of National Theatre Live screenings, offering local audiences the chance to experience some of the UK’s most powerful stage productions on screen.
The new season opens on Tuesday, September 30 at 7pm with Inter Alia, a searing new drama starring Rosamund Pike as Crown Court Judge Jessica Parks. Written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin, the play explores modern motherhood and masculinity. Martin, who previously collaborated with Miller on Prima Facie, described Inter Alia as “a bold continuation of our mission to challenge systems through character-driven storytelling.” Pike’s performance has been hailed as “electrifying” and “a gale force” by critics, with the actress reportedly calling the role “one of the most emotionally demanding and rewarding” of her career.
Audiences are advised that the production contains flashing lights and sensitive subject matter. The running time is approximately 105 minutes, and the BBFC certificate is expected to be 15.
On November 4 at 7pm, Mrs. Warren’s Profession takes the spotlight. Imelda Staunton stars alongside her daughter Bessie Carter in George Bernard Shaw’s classic play. Imelda Staunton, speaking about the production, said, “Some 130 years ago, Shaw was already asking why women didn’t have better opportunities. It feels important to be saying those words today.” The mother-daughter dynamic adds a compelling layer to the story’s exploration of morality, capitalism, and female agency.
Vivie Warren is a woman ahead of her time. Her mother, however, is a product of that old patriarchal order. Exploiting it has earned Mrs. Warren a fortune – but at what cost?
Filmed live from the West End, this new production reunites Staunton with director Dominic Cooke (Follies, Good), exploring the clash between morality and independence, traditions and progress and sees five-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton and her daughter Bessie Carter unite on stage for the first time.
Next up is The Fifth Step, screening on December 16 at 7pm. Written by David Ireland and directed by Finn den Hertog, the play stars Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman in a darkly comic two-hander about addiction, confession, and trust. Lowden’s performance has been described as “staggeringly good,” and den Hertog noted that the production “aims to balance raw honesty with moments of unexpected humour.” The UK screening window runs from 27 November 2025 to 19 February 2026, and bookings are now open.
Closing the season is Hamlet, screening on January 27, 2026. Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera takes on Shakespeare’s iconic role in a contemporary reimagining directed by Robert Hastie. Abeysekera, known for his breakout role in Life of Pi, said in a recent interview, “Hamlet is a role that demands everything—intellect, vulnerability, rage. It’s a privilege to bring him to life in a way that speaks to today’s audiences.”
Tickets can be booked through the Borough Theatre’s website or box office. With themes ranging from justice and gender to addiction and existential doubt, this season promises to be one of the most thought-provoking yet.
