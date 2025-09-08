The new season opens on Tuesday, September 30 at 7pm with Inter Alia, a searing new drama starring Rosamund Pike as Crown Court Judge Jessica Parks. Written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin, the play explores modern motherhood and masculinity. Martin, who previously collaborated with Miller on Prima Facie, described Inter Alia as “a bold continuation of our mission to challenge systems through character-driven storytelling.” Pike’s performance has been hailed as “electrifying” and “a gale force” by critics, with the actress reportedly calling the role “one of the most emotionally demanding and rewarding” of her career.