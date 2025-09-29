The Living with Dementia Society is hosting a fundraising concert with the acclaimed all-female Cân Aderyn Singers on Friday, October 10 at Clarence Hall, Crickhowell.
Known for their energy, harmony, and diverse repertoire spanning rock, pop, gospel, and classical, the group will be joined by a percussionist for an extra lively performance.
Doors open at 6:30pm, with the concert starting at 7:30pm. A bar will be available courtesy of The Dragon Inn, Crickhowell.
Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased via the society by emailing [email protected] or by contacting Suzan Alderton on 07876 085769 by phone, text or WhatsApp. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via the website: www.canaderyn.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.