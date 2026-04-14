WHIP-crack-away – the cast of Monmouth Music Theatre are heading for the town of Deadwood and the Wild West in their latest production Calamity Jane next week.
Saddle up for a night of toe-tappin’ tunes, wild antics, and frontier charm in a rootin’-tootin’ musical adventure!
The show runs at Monmouth Savoy from April 22 to April 25, with evening performances Wednesday to Friday at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
With classic songs The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota and Just Blew in from the Windy City, fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane is sure to hit the target!
Tickets priced £16 (£10 under 16s) are available via the Savoy website at https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk or from the box office.
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