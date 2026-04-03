The Brecon Beacons is about to become the setting for a brand-new brush with the supernatural.
The BBC has announced that The Witch Farm, a four-part drama inspired by the hit podcast of the same name, is coming to BBC One and iPlayer.
Produced in a co-commission with BBC Cymru Wales, the series promises to blend local legend and the area’s brooding landscapes.
Set in 1989, ‘The Witch Farm’ tells the story of Bill and Liz Rich, who leave London for Heol Fanog, a remote modern farmhouse in the foothills of the Brecon Beacons, determined to make a fresh start. At first, the isolation feels like freedom. But when, in the midst of a traumatic home birth, Liz becomes convinced she’s seen a ghostly figure in the bedroom they start to feel increasingly afraid.
What follows is a steady escalation of the chillingly uncanny - unexplained disturbances and an unsettling sense that they are not alone. As Bill and Liz begin to investigate, the house draws them deeper into a history that refuses to stay buried. And as the land yields its secrets, so too does their marriage - testing the limits of trust, belief, and what they’re willing to deny in order to survive.
The series is created and written by Danny Robins, whose previous work includes the acclaimed paranormal podcasts Uncanny and The Battersea Poltergeist, as well as the West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story.
The Witch Farm is inspired by the real events, theories and first-hand accounts explored in Danny’s original podcast of the same name. In this four-part TV drama retelling some characters, elements and chronologies have been created or changed for dramatic purposes. Filming is due to begin soon.
Local audiences may already be familiar with the real events that inspired the drama. The Rich family’s experiences at Heol Fanog have long captivated paranormal enthusiasts.
The cast features Gabrielle Creevy (The Guest, Black Doves) and Michael Socha (Showtrial, What It Feels Like For A Girl), under the direction of Stacey Gregg.
Writer, creator and executive producer, Danny Robins says: “Making the original podcast series of The Witch Farm was an exciting, thrill-ride in itself - finding a real-life case that - just maybe - comes close to answering that biggest of all questions, ‘do ghosts exist?’. Now things are getting even more exciting, as we evolve the story into a TV drama with this fantastic cast and the brilliant director Stacey Gregg. Get ready for a supernatural thriller that plays out as the most deliciously dark detective story - an emotional rollercoaster that will have you gripped, moved and spine-tingled. I can't wait to spook you out."
Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “Taking BBC Drama viewers into the hugely popular world of Danny’s podcasts for the first time is incredibly exciting, and in Gabrielle and Michael we have the perfect leads. Whether you're already a fan of Danny's work or are coming to the story of The Witch Farm for the first time, be prepared for some scares!"
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