Writer, creator and executive producer, Danny Robins says: “Making the original podcast series of The Witch Farm was an exciting, thrill-ride in itself - finding a real-life case that - just maybe - comes close to answering that biggest of all questions, ‘do ghosts exist?’. Now things are getting even more exciting, as we evolve the story into a TV drama with this fantastic cast and the brilliant director Stacey Gregg. Get ready for a supernatural thriller that plays out as the most deliciously dark detective story - an emotional rollercoaster that will have you gripped, moved and spine-tingled. I can't wait to spook you out."