SINGER and actress, TV host and author, a BRIT Award winner and a film star – Toyah has worn many hats during a remarkable career spanning more than 50 years.
And the High Priestess of Punk, who burst onto the scene in 1976 as she forged dual careers in music and on the stage, will be lifting the lid on her life and times and singing her hits in ‘An Evening With...’ at Monmouth Savoy on Thursday, April 30.
Toyah featured at The National Theatre and London’s Royal Court after heading to London from her Birmingham home to seek her fortune in the 70s.
Toyah soon gate-crashed the charts with It’s A Mystery, I Want To Be Free and Thunder In The Mountains, as the album Anthem earned a gold disc, and a BRIT Best Female award as well as a BRIT Nomination for British Breakthrough Act.
She married King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp in 1986, and has starred opposite Sir Laurence Olivier and The Who’s Roger Daltrey, among others.
Acting, presenting, performing, headlining tours, and releasing 23 studio albums continued her unique story and now it’s time to reflect.
With a new book in the offing, she is hitting the road for an extensive An Evening With Toyah: Songs and Stories UK tour.
Tickets £29 Standard, £50 VIP, £80 Meet and Greet are available from the Savoy or via https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/whats-on/live/
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