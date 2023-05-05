Blaenavon Town Council is supporting a jam-packed weekend of exciting community events and activities to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. The family-friendly events, which take place on May 7 and May 8 will provide a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together to mark this historic occasion.
On Sunday, May 7, a ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ will be held in partnership with Forgeside RFC at the rugby pitch at Clapham Terrace, Forge Side, Blaenavon. The event, which will run from 11am until 4pm promises to be a day of fun for the whole family.
Local bands, ‘The Unknown’ and ‘Rock Sausage’, will provide live music, in addition to a disco and bar for those who want to dance the day away.
The children’s entertainment includes a bouncy castle, a balloon modeller, face painting, and crafts activities provided by Llantarnam Grange. There will also be a craft fair and street food provided by Crafty Legs Events. People are encouraged to bring a picnic and join the fun!
The event will also celebrate the first anniversary of the Forge Side Community Garden, which was made possible through the hard work and dedication of volunteers from Forgeside RFC and has received funding from Blaenavon Town Council.
On Monday, May 8, Blaenavon Town Council is partnering with GW Crafters to host the Blaenavon Coronation Fair at the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre on Church Road.
The event, which will run from 10am to 3pm, will include coronation-themed keyring and badge making and crafts activities by Heads 4 Arts, face painting, thirty craft stalls, a balloon modeller, and musical entertainment from Blaenavon Male Voice Choir. Food and drink will be available from the Heritage Café, making this a great opportunity to catch up with friends and family.
To add vibrancy to the town centre on Coronation day and beyond, Blaenavon Town Council will be decorating Broad Street with bunting. Residents are being encouraged to participate in the festivities through two competitions.
The ‘Best Coronation Street’ competition calls on residents to dress up their street and the council will provide free decoration packs from its office. The ‘Best Dressed Business’ competition invites local businesses to decorate their premises in a Coronation theme, and the winning business will receive a donation to a charity of their choice.
To enter either of the competitions, residents can email their photographs to Sophie Johnson ([email protected]) by 12 noon on Tuesday 9 May.
To involve local schools, Blaenavon Town Council has also organised a Coronation themed poetry competition, and the winner will receive a magazine subscription.
A spokesperson for Blaenavon Town Council, said: “We are thrilled to support these two wonderful events to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. Blaenavon is a close-knit community, and we hope that these events will bring everyone together to celebrate this special occasion.
"We are also delighted to see the success of the Forge Side Community Garden, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Forgeside RFC and local volunteers. We look forward to seeing you all there.”
Leighton Williams of Forgeside RFC, said: “We are pleased to be working together with Blaenavon Town Council. Their support has been invaluable over the past year with our community garden and the work we are putting into creating a community space. This year, collaborating on a joint event, celebrating the King’s coronation and first anniversary of the garden on 7 May, has meant we can host a very special event for our town.”
For more information on these events or competitions, please contact Blaenavon Town Council’s Community Wellbeing Development Officer, Sophie Johnson on 01495 790643 or email [email protected]