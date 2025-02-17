Bishop David, a popular contributor to the cathedral’s Life & Learning programme, will deliver an illustrated talk on faith in the Middle Ages on Wednesday 26 February at 7pm. In this lecture he will explore how clergy and laypeople in Hereford and beyond read the Old Testament during the period. Using manuscripts from the cathedral’s Chained Library and other art from further afield, he will share how Old Testament figures and passages were seen to tell not just their own historical story but also the story of Christ and of our own lives as Christians. With Lent fast approaching he will be paying particular attention to the Cross, but the audience can expect a few surprises as well!