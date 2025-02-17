Hereford Cathedral will welcome Bishop David Thomson this month to give a talk on How Hereford Cathedral found Christ in the Old Testament in the Middle Ages this month.
Bishop David, a popular contributor to the cathedral’s Life & Learning programme, will deliver an illustrated talk on faith in the Middle Ages on Wednesday 26 February at 7pm. In this lecture he will explore how clergy and laypeople in Hereford and beyond read the Old Testament during the period. Using manuscripts from the cathedral’s Chained Library and other art from further afield, he will share how Old Testament figures and passages were seen to tell not just their own historical story but also the story of Christ and of our own lives as Christians. With Lent fast approaching he will be paying particular attention to the Cross, but the audience can expect a few surprises as well!
Bishop David is an Honorary Assistant Bishop of the Diocese of Hereford to which he retired to in 2018 after serving for ten years as the Bishop of Huntingdon. Before that he had both a long clerical career but has also continued to research and write as a medievalist, becoming a Fellow of both the Royal Historical Society and the Society of Antiquaries. Bishop David is currently serving as Acting Diocesan Bishop for the Diocese of Hereford whilst Bishop Richard is on sabbatical.
This lecture is part of the Life and Learning programme, the adult education arm of Hereford Cathedral which works to broaden understanding and debate in theology, social issues and the arts.
How Hereford Cathedral found Christ in the Old Testament in the Middle Ages will take place in College Hall on Wednesday 26 February at 7pm. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased via the cathedral website or by contacting Hereford Cathedral Library & Archives by email [email protected] or calling 01432 374 225.