A new theatre company is bringing its production of Daughter of Bala, the remarkable tale of battlefield nurse and Welsh heroine Betsi Cadwaladr to the stage in Abergavenny’s Melville Arts Centre on Saturday, June 15. This captivating production promises to shed light on the extraordinary life of Betsi Cadwaladr, whose selfless acts of bravery and resilience have left an indelible mark on history.
Her Story Theatre Company is a dynamic creative venture initiated by four friends, each equipped with diverse talents and a wealth of experience across all facets of theatre. Writer and director Adele Cordner said: “I was inspired by reading Betsi’s biography which was so exciting and gripping that I simply couldn’t leave her story untold. Betsi Cadwaladr led such an incredible life and changed the history of battlefield nursing, travelling to the Crimea to save the lives of soldiers in her sixties, and returning to Britain hoping to expose the shortcomings of the government response to the war. Her confrontations with Florence Nightingale are a real testament to her indomitable spirit and her desire to improve the standards of nursing and make it the recognised profession it is today. It’s a story which is so relevant and resonates with our theatre company’s mission to explore the lives of women throughout history and today with inspirational and thought-provoking plays.”
Newport-born actress Clare Drewett plays Betsi. “Betsi was a true daughter of Bala. She was so obviously proud of her heritage and carried her love of Bala and Wales with her wherever her adventures took her. It has been a real privilege to get to know this amazing woman and her captivating life story,” she said. “I can’t wait to take audiences with me on the journey from her humble beginnings in Wales to her globetrotting escapades in service, where she encountered fellow Welsh souls in the most unexpected corners of the world. It’s a story of heroism which is also full of humour and delightful surprises!
Daughter of Bala tours to The Melville Arts Centre in Abergavenny on Saturday 15th June with other performances through June and July in venues across Wales. Tickets and more information on Her Story Theatre Company website at herstorytheatrecompany.co.uk