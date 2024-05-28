This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start with a temperature of 12°C.

There will be moderate rain, so don't forget your umbrella.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C.

There will be scattered showers, so keep that umbrella handy.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today.

The temperature will be 13°C with no expected rain.

By the afternoon, we will see a slight increase in temperature to 14°C.

Scattered showers will return, so it's another day for the umbrella.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 12°C.

Expect scattered showers throughout.

So, it looks like a wet week ahead in Abergavenny.

Make sure to dress warmly and stay dry.

This article was automatically generated