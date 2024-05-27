This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be around 11°C.
There's a chance of some light rain, with a total precipitation of 1mm expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 12°C.
The sky will clear up and there won't be any rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer than today at 12°C.
There will be moderate rain, with a total precipitation of 5mm expected.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 13°C.
There will be scattered showers, with a total precipitation of 1mm.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain fairly consistent.
The minimum temperature will be 12°C and the maximum will be 13°C.
Overall, it will be a typical week in Abergavenny with a mix of rain and sun.
