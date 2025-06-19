An Abergavenny councillor is finally due to stand trial for allegedly messaging a teenage girl online next month, following a case management hearing at Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Cllr Kyle Eldridge, who represents the Park Ward on Abergavenny Town Council, is accused of messaging a girl who cannot be named because of her age over the social media app, Instagram.
Although he has been suspended from the Labour group, he still sits a councillor for the ward. However, he hasn’t attended a meeting for over a year.
A trial was originally due to begin on March 24th this year, before initially being postponed to May 21 and then further delayed up until now.
But a case management hearing this week confirmed the trial would indeed go ahead on Tuesday July 29.
