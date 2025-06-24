Tributes have been paid to ‘ a true gentleman of Abergavenny’ Chris Evans who died this week following a long illness.
Chris was one of the key organisers of the Abergavenny Carnival for many years and was regularly seen helping out at mayor town events like the IYE Festival, Toy and Train Fair and the Steam Rally.
Writing on its Facebook page The Station Hotel said, “Chris was more than just a familiar face, he was a true part of the fabric of our community. Always warm, always kind, and always ready with a smile or a story, he brought light and laughter wherever he went. His presence will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
