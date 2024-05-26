This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a temperature of around 13°C.
There is a chance of moderate rain, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C.
Again, there is a possibility of scattered showers, so keep that raincoat handy.
Moving onto tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at around 11°C.
Just like today, there is a chance of moderate rain.
By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 13°C.
Unlike today, we are expecting a dry afternoon with cloudy conditions and sunny spells.
In general, for the next few days, we can expect a steady temperature of around 13°C.
Scattered showers will continue to be a common feature.
The minimum temperature will be around 11°C and the maximum will be 13°C.
So, keep those raincoats and umbrellas close by and enjoy the cooler temperatures.
