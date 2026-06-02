The hit production, ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time’ is returning to The Borough Theatre for weekend run this month.
What begins as a detective story soon becomes an unforgettable journey of courage, discovery, and truth. Filled with heart and humour, this award-winning play explores family, trust, and what it means to see the world differently.
Tickets for the performance adapted by Simon Stephens start at £12 and cost £10 for concessions from June 10th to June 12th. See The Borough Theatre’s website or call into the box office for more information.
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