A4B - the umbrella group representing amateur companies based at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny - will be holding its AGM at the town’s library on Friday, February 7 at 7pm.
The group is keen to expand its membership to include other groups involved in the amateur arts in Abergavenny as well as other companies which use the Borough Theatre.
“The arts are under immense pressure, with enormous cuts across the board and we are keen to explore ways of working together to help ensure the future of the arts community in Abergavenny,” said chairman Liz Davies
“If you are interested in finding out more come along on Friday and join us for a glass of wine and a chat,” she said.