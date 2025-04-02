Abergavenny’s flagship music festival will return next month, as bands celebrating all genres of music take over the town for a weekend of live music.
AM Fest will be held at Abergavenny Castle on Saturday, May 4 and is arranged by the Abergavenny Round Table.
The event has been held since 2016 and raises money for the Round Table, which offers social opportunities and professional connections for men aged 18-45.
Matt Lake is the chair of the club provides more information about the organisation and why they started AM Fest.
“Abergavenny Round Table is made up of a bunch of local guys who get together, have a laugh but they also do a lot of great stuff for the town,” he said.
“Most people have been to our fireworks display at Belgrave Park, from which we give all the profits to good causes and charities.”
AM Fest was designed with a similar aim of doing good for the community and provides an additional income stream for the Round Table. The festival has continued to grow with two stages now featuring live music, with fourteen acts performing a variety of music through the day.
“It’s a great day out for the whole family,” Matt says.
“We’ve got stalls and street food, plenty of bars and a funfair for the kids. Sit back, relax and find yourself a good space to watch the show.”
The full lineup includes: Beat Buddies, Tommy Woodsmoke, Experience The Beatles, BandX, Zion Road, Elektronica 80s Duo, The Greedy Souls – Oasis Tribute, Oceanview, Alli Gemini, The Unknown, Idlechord, Delicious Dee, Cancel The Transmision and The Halfway Blues Band.
Tickets are available for adults at £12 and children for £6, with all profits going to local charities and good causes in the area. Tickets can be found at abergavennyroundtable.co.uk.