Acclaimed Welsh writer Owen Sheers will join journalist Nicola Cutcher to explore the future of rural Wales at an Abergavenny event.
CPRW, The Welsh Countryside Charity, is inviting the public to a special evening of conversation with acclaimed poet, author and playwright Professor Owen Sheers and award-winning journalist and filmmaker Nicola Cutcher in Abergavenny on Thursday 12th November.
Taking place at The Chapel in the heart of Abergavenny, the event will bring together two prominent voices with a shared interest in Wales, its landscapes and communities.
Together, they will explore some of the biggest challenges and opportunities facing rural Wales, from climate change and biodiversity loss to the future of farming, food production, water resources and the communities that depend on our countryside.
Drawing on their professional experiences and personal connections to Wales, the conversation promises to offer fresh perspectives on how we balance the urgent need for environmental action with protecting the landscapes, heritage and rural communities that make Wales special.
Organised by CPRW's Monmouthshire Branch, the event will also raise funds to support the charity's work protecting and celebrating the Welsh countryside.
Tickets cost £15, including a glass of wine or soft drink and light refreshments. In a special initiative to encourage more people to get involved, every ticket also includes a year's membership of CPRW for those who are not already members. For existing members, ticket purchases will be treated as a donation towards the charity's work.
The evening is open to everyone, whether they have a particular interest in the environment, farming and rural affairs, Welsh culture or simply want to enjoy a stimulating conversation about the future of Wales.
Event details
Owen Sheers and Nicola Cutcher in ConversationThursday 12th November 2026, 7pmThe Chapel, Market Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5NTTickets: £15, including refreshments and a year's CPRW membership for new members.
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