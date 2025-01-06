FROM Nicola Rayner, the acclaimed author of ‘The Girl Before You’, comes a powerful and unforgettable tale of courage, friendship, and defiance.
Abergavenny-born Rayner is set to release her latest novel (February 13), inspired by the remarkable true story of a Jewish ballroom dancer in Paris during World War II.
Paris, 1938. Annie Mayer arrives in France with dreams of becoming a ballerina. But when the war reaches Paris, she’s forced to keep her Jewish heritage a secret. Then a fellow dancer offers her a lifeline: a ballroom partnership that gives her a new identity. Together, Annie and her partner captivate audiences across occupied Europe, using her newfound fame and alias to aid the Resistance.
New York, 2012. Miriam, haunted by her past, travels from London to New York to settle her great aunt Esther’s estate. Among Esther’s belongings, she discovers notebooks detailing a secret family history and the story of a brave dancer who risked everything to help Jewish families during the war.
As Miriam uncovers Esther’s life in Europe, she realises the story has been Left for her to finish. Grappling with loss and the possibility of new love, Miriam must find the strength to reconcile her past and embrace her future.
The Guardian has selected The Paris Dancer as one of their books to look out for in 2025, with Alex Preston describing it as a 'rich, moving and beautifully written piece of historical fiction.'