A reimagining of the timeless Nativity story, The Monmouth Nativity made its world premiere at Haberdashers' Monmouth Prep, combining heartfelt performances with a powerful message about hope, refuge, and humanity.
The production, featuring a script by award-winning playwright Jamila Gavin and original music by Russell Hepplewhite, was a triumph of talent and creativity. It told the traditional tale of Christ’s birth while resonating deeply with modern audiences. As Gavin reflected:
"The Nativity story is the story of refugees—of families being turned away, of children born in the most difficult of circumstances. It’s a story that has echoed through the centuries, and still resonates today."
From Nursery children portraying animals and villagers to the soaring harmonies of the Year 3 and Year 6 choirs, every performer shone. Highlights included the comedic grandeur of King Herod, the heartfelt journey of Mary and Joseph, and immersive processions that brought the audience into the heart of the story. Reception children melted hearts as they presented hand-drawn gifts, including toy planes and monster trucks, to baby Jesus.
The finale, Holy, Holy Child, brought the audience to their feet in a rousing and emotional conclusion. Composer Russell Hepplewhite reflected “It was really very beautiful, and no small feat to put that on with such imagination and ambition! The scale of it with that many children… incredible stuff!"
The performances also raised funds for UNICEF, supporting children affected by conflict and hardship.
Head of Prep Neil Shaw described the event as “a magical celebration of creativity, talent, and community,” praising all involved for their dedication to such an inspiring production.
The Monmouth Nativity reminded everyone of the enduring power of the Nativity story and its message of hope, refuge, and love.