BACK by popular demand for a third year, Daniel McGowan’s one-man adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ returns to Llanover and Usk in December, with reviews stating,’I cannot think of a better version’ and ‘McGowan brings every character to life in the most engaging way.’
On Friday December 4 and Saturday December 5 Daniel will be performing at The Retreat in Llanover. Here, the event includes a two course Christmas meal prior to the performance. Meals will be served from 6pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £37.50 to include the meal and the performance.
The following weekend will see ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Sessions House, in Usk, which is performance only, with mulled wine and mince pies available during the interval. Tickets for this show are £12.50 each, with a start time of 7.30pm.
Daniel’s acting career took off when, as a young man, he was cast as Paul McCartney in an NBC film about the life of John Lennon. Since then he has concentrated mainly on theatre performance, adding writing, directing and film development to his credits , and is an accomplished singer and musician. A show he devised and starred in, ‘Meet Fred’, is the most globally travelled show of any produced in Wales.
Of ‘A Christmas Carol’ he said, ‘I’m delighted to be doing a third run in my home area, with some people coming to see the show for a second and third time. It seems to have hit the right spot for the Christmas season, and the Christmas meal to go with it at the Retreat makes it an extra-special evening out.’
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