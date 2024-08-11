A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area The Abergavenny area is experiencing a variety of weather conditions today, according to the latest reports. Early risers at 6:00 am encountered a range of temperatures and conditions, starting with partly cloudy skies and a fresh 12°C, feeling slightly chillier at 11°C due to the wind. This morning saw a gradual increase in cloud cover, leading to overcast skies by 9:00 am with temperatures rising to a more comfortable 17°C, mimicking the exact feel-like temperature. Interestingly, the day's highest temperature of 18°C was consistent from 10:00 am, under overcast conditions, which persisted throughout the midday, maintaining a steady feel-like temperature. By the afternoon, the weather took a shift as patchy rain began to make its presence known around 3:00 pm, without much change in temperature, holding steady at 17°C. The rainfall was not enough to deter the arrival of sunny intervals by 7:00 pm, creating a picturesque sunset with temperatures gently easing back to 16°C. However, this was short-lived as the skies became partly cloudy once more by 8:00 pm, with a notable drop in temperature to 13°C, setting the tone for a cooler evening. As night descends, the area is bracing for light drizzle by 7:00 pm, transitioning to overcast conditions by 8:00 pm, and finally, patchy rain is forecasted by 10:00 pm. Throughout the evening, the temperature will hover around 15°C, dipping slightly as the night progresses but remaining relatively mild. Wind speeds are expected to remain constant, ensuring the feel-like temperatures don't stray too far from the actual readings. Residents and visitors in the Abergavenny area should prepare for a day of mixed weather conditions, ranging from brief sunny spells to overcast skies and occasional rain. It’s advisable to keep an umbrella handy and dress in layers to adapt to the changing conditions throughout the day.