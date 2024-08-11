This morning, Abergavenny will experience cloudy conditions with sunny spells and a warm start at 25°C.
In the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 26°C, maintaining cloudy skies with sunny spells.
Tomorrow morning, the area will see a change with moderate rain expected, and the temperature will remain warm at 25°C.
By the afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will slightly drop to 25°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of cloudy conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers.
Temperatures will range from a minimum of 12°C to a maximum of 20°C.
This article was automatically generated