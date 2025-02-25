The announcement that energy price cap is set to rise by 6.4 per cent is yet another devastating blow to older people, this decision is going to be felt by thousands of older people across Wales.
Age Cymru is urging energy companies to support older people this year amidst a backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis and the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment for thousands, we urge them to show compassion and financial support.
It is estimated that 86 per cent of pensioners in Wales, who are living in poverty or just above the poverty line, will no longer receive Winter Fuel Payments.
Age Cymru’s helpline is available on 0300 303 44 98 Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm