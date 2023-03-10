Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union, said: “We thank the Welsh Government for the constructive manner in which they have pursued a solution to the current dispute over pay. It is vital that we do all we can, together, to combat the recruitment and retention crisis and ensure that more people join the profession and stay in the profession. The Welsh Government recognises this and has also understood the importance of the pay offer being fully funded. They have also committed to working with us on tackling workload.”