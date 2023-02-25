Parts of south Wales have been hit by an earthquake.
Residents all over south Wales are reporting a violent quake which struck shortly before midnight. According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System the 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 23.59
The quake has been reported by people in Abergavenny, Crickhowell, Llangynidr Llanover and Llanfoist, most of whom say that furniture and windows shook.
Earlier this month parts of north Wales were hit by an earthquake which according to the British Geological Survey, had its the epicentre was in Llwynmawr in the Ceiriog Valley in Wrexham, at 10.08am on Saturday (February 4).
It's unclear if the small quake was felt in the area, as it was only measured by the BGS at 0.9 on the Richter scale at a depth of 13km.
A quake was also recorded on December 27 last year which centred on Llanbedr near Crickhowell
The earthquake has reportedly been felt as far away at the Rhondda Valley, Merthyr and Mountain Ash, with people taking to social media to report their homes shaking, windows rattling and hearing a loud bang.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the 3.8 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in Hirwaun at a depth of 2km. According to testimonies on the site most people experiences a violent shake which lasted for one or two seconds, with some reporting small aftershocks.
"I thought a large piece of furniture had fallen over." said one man, while another woman said she thought her son had fallen out of bed.
So far there have been no reports of any damage locally.
Anyone who felt tonight's earthquake is asked to submit their information to the British Geological Survey questionnaire