A DRUGS gang paid out some £190,000 on Banksy artwork from their 'ill-gotten' gains from the importation, production, and supply of 16kg of cannabis friom California.
Gwent Police's serious and organised crime team spent three years investigating the eight-strong Ebbw Vale gang using the drugs trade to fund their lavish lifestyle.
A force spokesperson said after sentencing at Newport Crown Court on Friday: "It is believed they used the funds from their drug sales to buy a range of art, including the work of renowned street artist Banksy.
"The artwork is due to be part of a Proceeds of Crime act process in the coming months, but could be worth more than £190,000.
"The art seized includes Banksy’s Grappling Hook, Monkey Queen portrait and The Watchtower Swing portrait.
"In addition to artwork, the group also purchased designer items, a caravan, quad bikes, and jet skis with an estimated value of £48,400.
"Across the three years, 12 warrants were carried out across Ebbw Vale and cash, cannabis, mobile phones, and art were seized."
Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, told the court 37-year-old gang leader Christopher Scrivens' phone revealed "a lengthy history of his drug dealing".
A co-owner of the Vaping Ape coffee shop in Ebbw Vale, he imported cannabis valued at more than £100,000 from the US, which was sent to a number of addresses, and claimed he would "flood the valleys with cannabis".
The prosecutor said he had used another person's bank account to buy a Banksy mosaic for £22,000 with "ill-gotten gains", and arranged with other gang members to launder criminal proceeds on other art.
Nigel Fryer, defending Scrivens, said his client had co-operated with police and handed over another Banksy called The Cross.
He admitted importation and conspiracy to supply cannabis, and was told by Judge Vanessa Francis he had invested in "expensive art" in an effort to distance himself from his crimes.
David Jenkins, 47, admitted money laundering and was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 10 days rehabilitation activity and 50 hours unpaid work in the community.
Scrivens' Vaping Ape business partner Kyle Webber, 33, was convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis and producing a controlled drug and given a two-year community order with rehabilitation work and unpaid work.
Daniel Jones, 39 – a chef at Scrivens’ business – was convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis and given a 12-month community order with 15 days rehabilitation activity and 40 hours of unpaid work.
Cory Roe, 39, was convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis and sentenced to a 12-month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activity and 80 hours of unpaid work.
Scott Hodkinson, 33, was convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis and possessing criminal cash, and received an 18-month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activity and 150 hours of unpaid work.
Scrivens' neighbour Becky Williams, 41, was sentenced to an 18-month community order with eight days of rehabilitation activity and 40 hours of unpaid work for possessing criminal property.
Detective Chief Inspector Mike Preston said after the sentencing: “This is a particularly complex case, where the defendants have attempted to hide the proceeds of their crimes in extravagant items of clothing, vehicles, and artwork.
“I'd like to thank all the officers and staff within Gwent Police for their hard work to bring these defendants before the courts and ensure thousands of pounds of criminal assets have been seized.
“Taking away the assets that criminals have purchased through crime, sends the message that crime does not pay.
“Drug dealers cause misery to our communities; they have no consideration for the distress and fear they cause, and we will continue to target anyone intent on causing our neighbourhoods harm.
"In the past few months, we've seen several arrests and charges for serious and organised crime thanks to the reports and information from the public. You play a vital role in helping us tackle drug dealing, I would urge anyone with any concerns or information about drug use or supply in your community to get in contact.”
