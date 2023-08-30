Two men have been arrested, following a search of a property in Ton Mawr Street, Blaenavon, on Sunday, August 27.
According to reports, Torfaen officers carried out a warrant at a disused commercial premises, which led to the discovery of close to 1,000 cannabis plants.
The men, aged 28 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of produce a controlled class B drug and the plants were sized.
The 28-year-old man was later charged with this offence while the 31-year-old man remains in police custody.
PC Danielle Lundrigan said: “Every cannabis factory we dismantle helps prevent a vicious cycle of crime.
“By disrupting the source of the operations, the plants are stopped from an onward sale into our communities and the profits are prevented from going on to fund other crime.
“We're committed to protecting our communities from drugs and the associated crime around supply, all of which can have a devastating impact on people's lives, communities and local businesses.
“We continue to ask anyone with any information or concerns about drug dealing or supply in their area to get in touch.”