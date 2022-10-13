Drop in visits to A&E at the Wye Valley Trust last month
Subscribe newsletter
Fewer patients visited A&E at the Wye Valley Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 5,542 patients visited A&E at Wye Valley NHS Trust in September.
That was a drop of 1% on the 5,579 visits recorded during August, and 2% lower than the 5,676 patients seen in September 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 5,278 visits to A&E departments run by the Wye Valley Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.
At Wye Valley NHS Trust:
In September:
- There were 143 booked appointments, down from 152 in August
- 56% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
- 447 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 8% of patients
- Of those, 296 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:
- The median time to treatment was 57 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 5% of patients left before being treated