THE COMMUNITY wellbeing cafe in Abergavenny is holding a prostate awareness session.
The session will be held on February 17 at 11.30am, at Tithe Barn Wellbeing Community Cafe, St Mary’s Priory, Monk Street in Abergavenny.
It will allow people to discover the facts about prostate health, learning about early detection which can save people’s lives.
The prostate team will be available to provide helpful advice, making it a great opportunity to ask questions in a comfortable environment.
It is an open event; anyone can attend to learn about prostate health in general or if you have concerns about about your prostate this session will give you a further insight about your own wellbeing.
