It will be at the Balfour Beatty site on Merthyr Rd, Llanfoist, Abergavenny NP7 9LH, where the project team will be waiting for a friendly Q&A session, armed with the information needed to hear what the project could mean for the local community. Those live locally, travel through the area, use the meadows, run a local business, or simply want to know more about the project are all invited.