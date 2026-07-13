There will be drop-in session with contractors for anyone to ask questions and learn more about the new Llanfoist to Abergavenny Active Travel Bridge this Thursday between 11am and 1pm on Thursday July 16.
It will be at the Balfour Beatty site on Merthyr Rd, Llanfoist, Abergavenny NP7 9LH, where the project team will be waiting for a friendly Q&A session, armed with the information needed to hear what the project could mean for the local community. Those live locally, travel through the area, use the meadows, run a local business, or simply want to know more about the project are all invited.
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