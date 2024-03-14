This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature is a cool 9°C.
There's a chance of some rain, so don't forget your umbrella.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.
Expect scattered showers throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 9°C and a chance of rain.
By the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 8°C.
Again, scattered showers are expected.
As for the general trend for the rest of the week, temperatures will fluctuate between a cool 7°C and a slightly warmer 10°C.
It looks like the scattered showers will continue, so keep that umbrella handy!
This article was automatically generated