With days to go until this year’s Monmouthshire Show, make sure your plans include a visit to the showground on Redbrook Road.
The Show takes place this Sunday - 18 August. Last year the show returned for the first time since the pandemic and welcomed more than 5,000 visitors through the gates on the day.
This year will be bigger and better, with a whole day of exciting activities and spectacles for the whole family, including:
· A packed programme of events in the Main Ring, such as The Scurry, Pony Club Mounted Games, Tug of War, Falcon Displays, Vintage Parade and Equestrian Team Relay, and more.
· An array of amazing Live Music on the Main Stage.
· Fantastic Food and Drinks on sale from Local Producers.
· Mini Pony Show, Fun Dog Show, Kids Circus Skills, Agri-Hub displays, Last Man Standing, Laser clays…. something for everyone!
Mike Herbert, Chair of the Monmouthshire Show, said:“This year will be another ‘lite’ Show, as we continue to rebuild following the pandemic. We’re working hard to land new initiatives, especially those which build bridges between agriculture and the rest of the community. We’ll be introducing a Young Handler’s Sheep Class for 2024, which will be a great opportunity for the next generation of farmers to get involved. And, as promised, we have increased the number of horse related events (within our means!).
“Across the rest of the Show our focus is on making sure visitors can interact with as many different sections as possible, and experience things first hand. We’ve also expanded the Home & Gardens section, with more classes available for people to enter in the lead up to the Show.
“Of course, the Monmouthshire Show is nothing without the support of the local community and we’d love as many people from Monmouth and the wider county to come along and get involved. There really will be something for everyone!”
You can still get your tickets (discounted if bought in advance), by visiting the website: www.monmouthshow.co.uk
To get to the Showground on the day, use postcode NP25 4LG or what3words ///stated.mimic.info