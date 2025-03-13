Located in the scenic village of Cwmdu, Paramor Orchard contains rare varieties that were in danger of being lost forever.
Paramor Orchard is managed by the Marcher Apple Network which is determined to protect traditional orchards and reverse decades of decline. This orchard boasts a remarkable collection of over 300 heritage apple varieties, each with its own unique history and flavour.
Bwyd Powys Food, the sustainable food partnership for Powys, is collaborating with the Marcher Apple Network to raise awareness of these exceptional heritage varieties and the opportunities the orchard presents to reconnect people with their food and the rich heritage it includes.
Heritage Apple Varieties Include:
- Bringewood Pippin: A small, round, conical apple dating from around 1800, is suitable for both cider and dessert. The trees crop heavily, and the apples keep from December to March. This variety, along with two other lost varieties, Gipsy King and Round Winter Nonesuch, were discovered by Paramor at the same farm in Aston on Clun.
- Brithmawr: A visually striking and good quality cooker, was found growing in Machen, near Newport. "Brith mawr" translates to "speckled big," which describes the appearance of the apples from this neglected variety. Once popular in South Wales, this fairly acidic eater and useful cooker inexplicably fell out of favour.
- Pig yr Wydd: A traditional Dyfed grown tree, is in season from September to December and is capable of heavy cropping. The attractive apples are quite acidic and have a lovely flavour, making them a great culinary variety.
"Paramor Orchard is a true gem," said Chloe Masefield, South Powys Coordinator for Bwyd Powys Food. "It's a place where visitors can step back in time and experience the incredible diversity of apple varieties that were once commonplace in our region. We're passionate about preserving these heritage apples for future generations to enjoy."
To learn more about Paramor Orchard, Bwyd Powys Food and the work of the Marcher Apple Network, join them for an orchard spring picnic on Saturday, April 26.