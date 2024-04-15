Writing music, cooking, and enjoying craft beer are just some of the things that Edward Herbert, Digital Communiations Manager from Abergavenny, has had to miss out on as he continues his preparation to run the London Marathon on Sunday, April 21. He is set to take on the challenge of his first marathon in aid of The Children’s Society.
Edward, who is originally from Abergavenny, enjoys hiking and running in his spare time, and although has completed half marathons in Cardiff and Long Island City (New York) in the past, has never run distances like the London Marathon’s 26.2 mile course.
By his own admission it is “a different kettle of fish. The level of mental and physical discipline you need is definitely a new experience for me.”
He will be running as part of the 100+ strong team representing The Children’s Society - a charity that supports the most vulnerable children across the country suffering abuse, exploitation, and neglect.
Reflecting on his journey up until now, Edward said: “The easiest part of training is that it gets you out of the house and the sense of achievement is profound. Marathon training is very humbling. You must obey its length and be very careful to go slow, even when it feels counter intuitive. There are many evenings when I wish I could be doing something else besides my run. But you spend a lot of time with your thoughts, which can be very peaceful and help clear your mind.”
After developing extremely bad back pain in lockdown, he tried everything to make it stop, including quitting all forms of exercise. This didn’t help, but he began to exercise through the pain, eventually helping his recovery. To him, the desire to run the marathon was a way “to feel good about myself again.”
Not only is he part of the running team, he joins fellow colleagues from The Children’s Society who have also taken on the challenge:
“When the opportunity arose that I could do this to improve myself, while also raising money for the inspiring children and young people I work with every day, it was a no-brainer. We are going through a cost-of-living crisis, and that is when organisations like The Children’s Society are needed most. I want to do my bit to help build a brighter future for young people in the UK.
“I am lucky enough to get to interview them directly for campaign and blog pieces. Knowing what a lot of them have been through, they are some of the most inspiring people I’ve ever met.”
So far Edward has raised an incredible £1,040 of his £2,000 total, which he plans to boost even further: “Every penny counts and there is not a shortage of children that need support. This money will go towards giving children and young people a future and I’d like to thank everyone that has given me supportive words and donations throughout my training. These words of encouragement are what will get me through the tougher miles on the big day.
The Children’s Society’s Community Relationships Officer, Matthew Limb says: “We are incredibly thankful for Edward’s outstanding commitment and drive, which significantly supports our work with vulnerable children and young people. Every single penny raised by Edward and our marathon runners enables The Children's Society to provide essential, tailored support to children affected by abuse, exploitation, and neglect—making a real difference now and into the future."
Edward’s online sponsorship page can be viewed at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/edward-herbert2024