DEMOCRACY came to the classroom of an Abergavenny school with a visit from the town’s MP.
Mr Davies was invited to speak to pupils at Our Lady and St Michael’s Catholic Primary School, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, on Friday, July 7 about his role in the British parliamentary process.
He delivered his ‘A Day in the Life’ talk to children in Year 5 and 6 - a behind the scenes look at the workings of Westminster which details what MPs get up to in their constituencies, as well as in London.
The Monmouth MP and Secretary of State for Wales then held a mock debate, with the students discussing the motion of longer summer school holidays.
Afterwards, they put Mr Davies through his paces during a lively question and answer session.
He said: “It was an absolute pleasure to visit Our Lady and St Michael’s.
“The children asked lots of intelligent questions and relished the chance to get involved in a mock parliamentary debate where I acted as Mr Speaker.
“I am often told that more can be done by politicians to reach out to young people and I thoroughly enjoy giving these talks.”
Headteacher Viv Evans added: “The time Mr Davies spent with the children was very educational and the session he delivered was both fun and very informative.
“I sincerely appreciate him finding time in his busy schedule to fit us in.”