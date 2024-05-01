Raglan lad, Dante Valaydon-Pillay has continued his fundraising spree by auctioning signed rugby shirts.
Back in March, the 12-year-old sang the Welsh national anthem to more than 5,000 rugby fans at the Rodney Parade Sports Stadium.
He has now decided to auction the signed rugby shirts that the Dragons and Bulls donated after his pitch-perfect performance.
Dante said: “I feel honoured to have had the opportunity to sing at the Dragons versus Bulls Rugby Championships. Having signed shirts by the players is awesome! I hope people bid and help me raise money for kids who are struggling. Children in Need is a great charity.”
The Chronicle have been closely following Dante’s progress over the last two years, as he tries to raise money for Children in Need.
Dante has already raised more than £2300 after setting himself a variety of ambitious challenges.
Now, having just completed his seventh challenge by cycling over the Severn Bridge ten times, (covering an impressive 25 miles), his remaining five challenges include: running, canoeing, hiking, camping, and a piano performance... an eclectic mix!
Dante continued, “Please, bid if you can fancy winning a signed, framed shirt or simply donate to my JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/dante321go (eBay info on my JustGiving page). Your donation could help completely change a child's life”.