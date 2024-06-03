From 4.30pm – Beacon Lighting Event at Crickhowell RFC Ground (Parc Broyd) hosted by Crickhowell RFC and Crickhowell Running Club. This is an event for all ages, with games, music, fancy dress, food and bar. The Beacon will be lit at 9.15pm, in celebration of the ‘light of peace’ that emerged out of the darkness of war. Beacons and lamps will be lit on the beaches of Normandy and all around the UK at this time as we come together as a nation to pause, reflect and thank.