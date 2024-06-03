AS towns all over Wales mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day here’s is our guide to just some of the things happening near you this week
Abergavenny
8am - Watch the live stream as the town council gathers to ready the official proclamation in full ceremonial robes.
11am - wreath laying at the War Memorial in Frogmore Street with a short service of remembrance.
5pm Market Hall opens. Street food vendors from the Monmouthshire Markets Street Food events will be on hand to offer a range of food for all tastebuds and the market hall will be set up with tables and chairs where you can enjoy the evening’s programme. Wartime dress is encouraged but not essential.
5-6pm Learn about Abergavenny’s involvement with D Day with a presentation by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, interviews with veterans and WWII artefacts on display.
6-6.45pm BMJazz Katz perform jazz classics
6.50-7.15 Abergavenny Borough Band
7.15-9pm A4B - local performers with a selection of music, drama and sing-a-long numbers
9.15 Lighting of the clock tower to mark the anniversary with the Lamp Light of Peace at the Abergavenny Town Hall.
Brecon
8am the Town Crier’s Proclamation will take place outside The Guildhall.
11am Wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph outside St Mary’s Church.
8:15pm and 9:15pm - musical entertainment by Brecon Town Band, the international tribute and lighting of the beacon, at Bethel Square.
Veterans who have registered in advance will be able to pick up their free fish and chips from the Guildhall at 1pm/5pm/6:30pm. Please note this is only for those who registered in advance through Brecon Town Council, prior to May 30.
Brynmawr
The Brynmawr Town Council 80th Anniversary of D-Day, Normandy Landings - Sunday,June 9 in the Market Square, Brynmawr.
The event will commence at 10am, where the Brynmawr Veterans/public will stand for a two minute silence followed by wreath laying – all welcome.
The Brynmawr Museum and Historical Society will be holding a World War II exhibition to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D- Day.
The exhibition will run all week until Sunday
Builth Wells
11am - The town council and the Royal British Legion will be holding a small service at the Cenotaph.
All veterans will then for invited for a free fish and chip lunch at the Fountain Inn between 12 midday and 1pm.
Crickhowell
3pm – 5pm – Afternoon Tea & Cake at Clarence Hall hosted by Clarence Hall and Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau. Everyone welcome
From 4.30pm – Beacon Lighting Event at Crickhowell RFC Ground (Parc Broyd) hosted by Crickhowell RFC and Crickhowell Running Club. This is an event for all ages, with games, music, fancy dress, food and bar. The Beacon will be lit at 9.15pm, in celebration of the ‘light of peace’ that emerged out of the darkness of war. Beacons and lamps will be lit on the beaches of Normandy and all around the UK at this time as we come together as a nation to pause, reflect and thank.
Llandrindod Wells
9.05pm The Town Crier’s Proclamation at the War Memorial.
The reading of the international tribute will follow this at 9:10pm, which will in turn be followed by the lighting of the lamp of peace and local tribute tea lights at 9:15pm.
Monmouth
A service will be held at the war memorial in St James' Square Monmouth to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings on the 6th June 1945.
The service will be opened with a prayer by the Reverend Jonathan Greaves of Monmouth Baptist Church followed by an address from Mr Thomas Griffiths Deputy President of the Monmouth branch of the Royal British Legion.
Wreaths will then be laid before the Royal British Legion exhortation is given.
The Last Post will be sounded followed by a two minute silence then a reveille.
The Kohima Epitaph will be said and the service will conclude with the National Anthem and the Welsh National Anthem.
A closing prayer will end the service.
The Royal British Legion Club will be open after the event, all are welcome
Saturday 8th June from 2pm until 5pm, there will be activities for the community to commemorate D-Day.
Rhayader
8am- the raising of the flags, followed by the D-Day assembly and reading of a commemorative poem for schools at 11am.
11:15am - laying of the wreaths at the town clock.
9.15pm The international tribute will be read at the town clock by Anthony Bennett coinciding with the lighting of the Beacon at Gwastedyn Hill.
Talybont-on-Usk
9am - Royal Naval colleagues, based at their outdoor centre near the Talybont Reservoir, will perform a brief commemorative flag raising ceremony.
6:30pm - 1940s themed sing-along and a swing dance. There will be prizes for the best dancing couple and best dressed lady, chap and child. An open bar will be available from 6:30pm until 11pm.
The formal Remembrance ceremony will be held at 9:15pm, led once again by Royal Naval representatives, with the lighting of the D-Day Beacon.
Ystradgynlais
On Saturday, June 8 there will be an 80th anniversary D-Day parade in Ystradgynlais.
Swansea Valley Armed Forces will be joined by other organisations, meeting at the Welfare Hall at 11am. The parade will set off at 11:30am and head to the memorial garden at the Gorsedd for a small service.
After the parade there will be a get-together at the Con Club along with a WWII dance group.