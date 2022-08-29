Cwmyoy and District WI members explore nature reserve
Subscribe newsletter
Members of Cwmyoy and District WI headed off to the Gwent Levels for their July meeting - to study the birds and the bees.
We had a fascinating day with the two RSPB guides, Rob and Jeremy (Seen here in blue) to show us around.
We heard about the many civilisations that had lived on the moors, going back thousands of years, and spotted wild life features that we would never have noticed on our own - including this handsome Cinnabar caterpillar.
Several members had not been before and all agreed that it was a lovely place to spend a day - particularly with the guides, who can be booked in advance.
Members were told about the wasteland that had been created by the toxic materials from the early coal industry that had been built alongside the Levels.
Fortunately this had now all grown over and become part of the wild area that is the Levels.
Afterwards we had a pleasant lunch stop in the cafe, and everyone agreed it had been a really fascinating day.
Our September meeting, on the first Wednesday of the month, will take the form of a Harvest Supper and will include a question and answer discussion on rural matters with local farmer, Mr Glyn Davies.
Visitors who might like to come along would be most welcome, and should ring our secretary, Marlene Howard on 01873890509 to find out more.
Report by Priscilla Llewelyn
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |