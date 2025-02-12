LONG distance passenger-train operator CrossCountry has celebrated National Apprenticeship week, showcased by impressive numbers of its own colleagues.
A total of 430 colleagues have been involved with an apprenticeship scheme, which is more than 20 per cent of the entire business over the last four years.
One apprentice, Jessica Lockwood, praised CrossCountry’s dedication to the week. Jessica is CrossCountry’s Environment and Sustainability Manager, as well as a Level 7 Sustainability Specialist Apprentice.
She said: “It’s brilliant to be able to extend my education through my apprenticeship scheme whilst still picking up valuable work experiences from my full-time role.
“I’d recommend an apprenticeship to anybody looking for the opportunity to work and learn simultaneously, whilst still being supported by their business.”
New recruits are enrolled onto an apprenticeship scheme as part of their role, receive hands-on experience, and paid a full-time salary.
CrossCountry has said there are 17 apprenticeship schemes on offer to new and existing employees, with more being introduced.
Caren Alderwick, Head of Apprenticeships and Operational Training at CrossCountry, said: "From train driving to teaching, and from senior leadership to safety, we’re offering all colleagues the chance to embark on an apprenticeship as part of their role at CrossCountry.”
“It’s been great to see so many apprentices excel since the start of the schemes and go on to great success in the business and wider rail industry. I wish our current and past apprentices all the very best for their ongoing schemes and in their future careers.”
The operator’s network stretches from Aberdeen to Penzance, Stansted to Cardiff and calls at over 100 stations. It has many careers and apprenticeships on offer.
