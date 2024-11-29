Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £7,500 for information given anonymously to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of Anthony Manson.
66-year-old Manson is wanted by Gwent Police for a number of offences including grievous bodily harm and other serious offences.
Manson has been on the run for over a year and frequently changes his appearance and name, using aliases such as ‘Tai,’ ‘Ibrahim Mohammad,’ ‘Ibrahim Vilafane,’ and ‘Antonio Angel Villafane.’
He is considered a danger to women.
If you know of his whereabouts, to stay anonymous or to claim a reward, contact the charity Crimestoppers. In an emergency, always call 999. However, Crimestoppers urge the public to not approach Manson.
Hayley Fry, National Manager for Wales at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Manson is an extremely dangerous individual who needs to be found before more people come to harm.
“We know that talking about crime, especially when related to violent criminals can be extremely difficult which is why Crimestoppers is here to help. If you know where Manson is hiding, but prefer not to speak to the police, please tip-off our charity anonymously.
“Speak to one of our professionally trained UK Contact Centre team or fill out the online form on our website. You will stay 100% anonymous. Always.”
A reward code must be asked for when calling the charity on 0800 555 111. If you contact Crimestoppers via the online form anonymously, the 'Keep in contact’ portal must be used, and a reward code must be requested on your initial contact with the charity.
With Crimestoppers and Fearless, when you visit the sites, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. The charity is completely independent of the police and guarantees that your personal identity will always be protected.
More information about rewards can be found on the Crimestoppers’ website. This reward is available until Friday 28 February 2025 as rewards offered for specific cases normally expire after three months.