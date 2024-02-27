“Thank you Amelia, from all the unwanted, beautiful souls at Holly Hedge.” Being an ambitious individual with a passion for fundraising, Amelia has already completed multiple fundraising efforts, including cycling 41 miles in 5 hours, walking 17, 000 steps every day for 2 months, and climbing a mountain three times in one day, which she says was her most crazy challenge yet. Amelia said: “By far, it was the most difficult challenge but it was worth it. I raised a total of £685 for Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Norfolk. I usually have some of my family join in on my challenges because without them they wouldn’t be possible.