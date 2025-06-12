A “MAMMOTH” project is under way to save a landmark medieval church from ruin for the community and visitors
The Grade II-listed St Mary’s Church at Kenderchurch near Pontrilas, which closed nearly 20 years ago, is being looked after by London-based charity Friends of Friendless Churches.
“If we hadn’t stepped in, eventually the roof would have fallen in and no one could restore it,” director Rachel Morley said.
With her bid for listed building consent to restore the building, which includes parts dating back to the 13th century, now approved, scaffolding is up and preliminary work under way.
This is in the hands of Powys-based specialist contractors Jones & Fraser, which she describes as “a great team who have already worked on a project of ours at Llangua in Monmouthshire”.
Director Tom Jones said: “You never know what’s there until you start investigating, and we are still at early stages here. But the roof will be the big bit, it has rot and woodworm, and quite a bit of stonework could also need replacing.”
The church “was heavily restored” by the Victorians, though medieval elements remain, project architect Andrew Faulkner said.
Ms Morley added: “Many were in poor condition even then, so without their intervention we’d probably have lost them.”
Even so, it will cost the thick end of half a million pounds – which she admits is “pretty mammoth, but not surprising considering how long it’s been out of use”.
While this will largely be funded by the charity’s national supporters, neighbouring business Pontrilas Sawmills has stepped in with £50,000.
“What happens in the locality matters to us,” the firm’s financial director Eric Hilton said. “The church is a landmark worth preserving, and we wanted to contribute.”
When work is completed around the end of 2025, “it will be open every day, and we’ll be looking for people locally to help look after it”, Ms Morley added.
“There’s now every chance it will outlive the sawmill.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.