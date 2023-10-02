A county council by-election for the Crickhowell with Cwmdu and Tretower ward is to be held, Powys County Council has confirmed.
The by-election is taking place to fill two vacancies following the resignations of Matt Beecham and Sarah-Jane Beecham in September.
The notice of election for both the by-election has been published and anyone considering standing as a candidate have until 4pm on Friday, October 13, 2023 to submit their nomination paper to the Returning Officer.
If an election is contested, it will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Anyone who isn’t registered to vote have until Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in order to vote in this election. To register to vote visit www.gov.uk/registertovote.
Electors should take note that applications to vote by post or requests to change or cancel an existing application must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells by 5pm on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells by 5pm on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Proxy applications can be found at www.powys.gov.uk/elections