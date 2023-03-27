Teams have a chairperson, a proposer and an opposer. The chair introduces the team and the subject to be debated. The winning team was, Eliza Hamilton who also won best proposer, Isabelle Dwyer who also won joint best chair and Isabella Miles the opposer. Other winners were, Tom Vierrege, joint best chair and Emily Sixtus for best opposer. The winning team went on to the area final in Abertillery.