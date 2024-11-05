Crickhowell and District Fundraising Group recently held a cheque presentation at Llangattock Park House.
The chairman, Mr Alun Tandy presented £3,000 to Dr. Fiona Smeeton, Clinical Director for Diabetes at Nevill Hall Hospital while Mr David Baker, orthopaedic surgeon was also presented with £3,000.
The £6,000 was raised during 2019 and arrangements were made to present the money in March, 2020, however this was postponed due the coronavirus pandemic and various other reasons.
Following the cheque presentation the Annual Prize Draw took place, the total amount raised was £2,830. This amount will be added to the proceeds of £2,760 from the Beaufort Male Choir concert held in June, 2024. A further two fundraising events are planned for to take place during the remainder of 2024.
The fundraising group is currently supporting the Pancreatic Cancer Unit at Nevill Hall Hospital in memory of the late Christine Nicklin and Mary Carpenter, both of Govilon; also the Stroke Unit at Prince Charles Hospital in memory of the late Frankie Webb of Llangattock. The three women were all excellent supporters of the charity events.