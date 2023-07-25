A charity funday was held last weekend at Crickhowell Football Club in memory of a Crickhowell man who took his own life.
Father-of-two Robert Davies died on November 30, 2021, aged 33, following a battle with depression.
Robert’s mum Rachel has organised the funday, which follows a similar event held in Robert’s memory last year.
Robert, a beloved local window cleaner, had been on holiday to Blackpool only a week before he died.
Despite the awful weather, the day was a great success with the family raising nearly £650 on the day.
The event was well attended with Robert’s closest family and friends also present. His family, his sister Parisse and Danielle, his cousin who he thought of as a sister, his grandmother and his great aunties also attended.
Robert’s closest friend Gareth was also there, who Robert’s mother Rachel described as “amazing” and “a tremendous support since losing Robert”.
Another of Robert’s friend, Bledd Carrington, provided the music along with his sister Haz, whom Robert deeply cared for.
The family also wanted to add a massive thank you to Stuart Powell, who despite not knowing Robert, gave up his entire day and “practically organised the whole day”.
The day consisted of music, food, games, face painting, and raffle.
Some of the prizes that were up for grabs in the raffle included a tour of the Principality Stadium with signed photo, two tickets for a day trip to Highgrove Gardens in Tetbury, and an 18-hole round of golf at Wernddu Golf Club.
Robert’s mum, Rachel said: “When I first thought about arranging it the only thing on my mind was remembering Robert, I didn’t want him forgotten about, I wanted people to remember how important he was to me and especially his nan and Gag (grandad).”
The donations of the event will go towards PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and the football club.
Rachel continued: “When I chose PAPYRUS as the to charity to support I was totally overwhelmed by how many young adults lose their lives to their mental health each year. So I definitely wanted to raise awareness and hopefully show people they aren’t alone.
“The day isn’t just to remember Robert, but to remember every young person that we’ve lost to their mental health problems,” It’s also to highlight the serious issue of the lack of support here in Wales.”
Rachel and the family hope to make the event an annual occurance.
When asked what Robert himself would think of the day, Rachel shared: “Robert was always full of life always had a story to tell and loved being the centre of attention, so I honestly think he would love that all this is for him.
“The saddest part that he isn’t there to see how much we all love and miss him.”