Crickhowell Cancer Research Wales Committee have raised £175,000 with great help from local businesses and the community.
A very successful fashion show and afternoon tea held at the Manor Hotel was a complete sell out, and proved to be very popular, raising £3,331 towards the cause.
Alison Tod, an established and respected name in the world of millinery, gave a very interesting show of exquisite fashion and hats, while Sian Lloyd took on the role of the very competent compere for the afternoon.
A musical extravaganza with a capacity audience was performed by the Phoenix Choir and Abergavenny Borough Band, who proved to be an enormous success and raised £1,862 for Cancer Research Wales.
An Elvis Tribute Concert held in the Clarence Hall also proved to be popular and raised £2,623.
Another fundraising event arranged was a canal walk organised by members of the Rotary Club, which raised £3,564.
Chairman of the committee, Hazel Thomas said: “I would like to thank the committee for their excellent teamwork and the success of these events, which were due to the generosity of local people, the sponsors, and businesses.”
DATES FOR YOUR DIARY:
December, 12 2025:
The committee are hosting the Dowlais Male Choir and soloists in the Clarence Hall, Crickhowell. Tickets £15, obtained from committee members on tel. 07415 656 399
March, 1 2026:
St David’s Day luncheon and entertainment at 1pm. Tickets from committee members on tel. 07415 656 399.
