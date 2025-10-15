Pro wrestling stars are set to clash in Crickhowell when British Kingdom Pro Wrestling returns to Clarence Hall this Sunday, 19 October.
The afternoon promises an unforgettable showcase of athletic entertainment featuring championship bouts and international wrestling superstars, all in an exciting family-friendly atmosphere.
Here's what you can expect in Crickhowell this Sunday!
Championship Gold on the Line
In the headline bout, Chris Bronson, one of the UK's hottest wrestling talents known as "The Stallion," will defend his British Kingdom Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship against "The English Lion" Eddie Ryan. Ryan is best known for his time competing in World of Sport Wrestling, WWE NXT UK, and 5 Star Wrestling, where he captured championship gold.
Throughout his career, he has shared the ring with global stars including Rey Mysterio, Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger), Bob Holly, and Drew McIntyre (then known as Drew Galloway), whom he challenged for the TNA Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship.
Welsh Pride on Display
The card also features an exciting women's bout between two internationally renowned competitors. Nadia Sapphire, the "Welsh Wonder Woman" and former beauty queen, has competed across the United States including for the likes of Combat Zone Wrestling, known for its high-intensity, extreme-style matches. She faces formidable opposition in KT Electra, a former World of Sport Wrestling Women's Champion who has graced rings across the world, including Japan's Stardom, America's Pro-Wrestling: EVE, Shine Wrestling and Ring of Honor (ROH).
High-Flying Action
Audiences can expect mayhem when the intense and cocky Prince Phoenix, notorious for whipping crowds into a frenzy with his questionable antics, battles the high-flying masked Mega Pegasus.
Dave Sharp, British Kingdom Pro Wrestling promoter said: “We're excited to bring British Kingdom Pro Wrestling back to Crickhowell. The response we received in June was incredible, and we knew we had to return as soon as possible. Crickhowell has such a strong wrestling community and we’re not going to let them down. This is going to be an unmissable afternoon!"
Event Details
Date: Sunday, 19th October 2025
Location: Clarence Hall, Beaufort Street, Crickhowell, NP8 1BN
Doors Open: 3:00pm
Event Starts: 3:30pm
● Front Row: £15.00
● Second Row: £13.00
● General Adult: £12.50
● General Child: £8.50
● Family of 4 (2 Adults, 2 Children): £38.00
● Front Row Family of 4: £55.00
● Second Row Family of 4: £48.00
